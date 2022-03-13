Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,014.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,003,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,328,000 after buying an additional 42,663 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 241.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,308 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,916,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2,805.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,248,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after buying an additional 2,171,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $86.88.

