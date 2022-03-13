Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 118.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 509,290 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,199.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 266,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 58.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 183,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.24%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

