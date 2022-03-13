Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $371,000 Stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 5.61.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDEV. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

