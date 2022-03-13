Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.