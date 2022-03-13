Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $5,193,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $564,000.

NYSEARCA VIXY opened at $21.51 on Friday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71.

