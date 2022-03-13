Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,869,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $63.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

