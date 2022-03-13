Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 858 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 213,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 61,283 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 88,165 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BYM opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.