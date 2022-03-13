Wedbush Trims Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $60.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rivian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rivian from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 98.73.

RIVN opened at 38.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 65.67. Rivian has a 12-month low of 37.50 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. Analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,770,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

