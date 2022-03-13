Wedbush Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $9.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 70,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 847,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,049,645. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,562 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,025 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.