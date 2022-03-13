Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of MTW opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $545.12 million, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.21. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.