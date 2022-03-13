Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $51.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

NYSE OXY opened at $57.95 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 179,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

