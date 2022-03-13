Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.39.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,140,000 after buying an additional 2,604,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

