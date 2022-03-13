West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.200-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

NYSE:WST traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.21. The company had a trading volume of 296,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,083. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $268.42 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

