Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $171,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,306,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 61,039 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 141.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,775 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $9.75 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $52,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.