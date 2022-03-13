Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the February 13th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,190,000.

Shares of NYSE:HYI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 90,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,549. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

