Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WPM opened at GBX 3,665 ($48.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £16.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,126.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,099.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,860 ($50.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,700 ($48.48) to GBX 3,600 ($47.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

