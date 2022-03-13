Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,377. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

