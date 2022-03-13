Whole Earth Brands (FREE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.13 million, a PE ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 43,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

