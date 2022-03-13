Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.41 million.

Willdan Group stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.50. 99,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $364.57 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $450,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,833 shares of company stock valued at $822,452. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 683.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

