William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

SMG stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $114.98 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.