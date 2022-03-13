William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stevanato Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €15.24 ($16.57) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.99. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.