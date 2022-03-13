Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ (XERS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

