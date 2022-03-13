XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Position Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $24,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in XPeng by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 353.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 24.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,026,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 6.81.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

