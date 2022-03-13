Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

