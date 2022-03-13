Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stake Reduced by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,662 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 870.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,899 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 29.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

