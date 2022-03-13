Yext (NYSE:YEXT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at MKM Partners

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.29.

YEXT opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $766.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Yext by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Yext by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 92,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Yext by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

