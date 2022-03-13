Yext (NYSE:YEXT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at MKM Partners

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.29.

YEXT opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $766.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Yext by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Yext by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 92,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Yext by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.