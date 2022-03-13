Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Yext alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on YEXT. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $5.91 on Friday. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after buying an additional 1,041,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $8,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 923,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 744,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after buying an additional 646,612 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.