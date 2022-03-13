Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) PT Lowered to $9.00

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 59.76% and a negative net margin of 1,627.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 48.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 18.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

