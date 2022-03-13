Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. Ecovyst reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $68,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $41,807,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $44,839,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $33,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

