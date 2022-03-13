Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. NETGEAR reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after buying an additional 1,212,115 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $21,698,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,398,000 after buying an additional 532,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $7,271,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 191,162 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $23.67 on Friday. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $694.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

