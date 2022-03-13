Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($1.03). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.01. 530,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,932. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $51,533.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 in the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,011,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,332 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,878,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,578 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

