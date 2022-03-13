Zacks: Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Bruker also reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. Bruker has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,227,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,595 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

