Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVEO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,671. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $340.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.93, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,476.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,784 shares of company stock worth $2,506,447. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Civeo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Civeo by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Civeo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Civeo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

