Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) will post $19.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.46 million and the highest is $20.19 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $23.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $84.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.32 million to $86.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $94.19 million, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $98.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDUS. B. Riley upped their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of FDUS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 115,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.72. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.