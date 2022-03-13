Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) will report sales of $156.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.40 million and the lowest is $155.97 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $134.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $655.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.61 million to $658.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $738.00 million, with estimates ranging from $722.28 million to $746.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,414,000 after buying an additional 1,801,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after buying an additional 877,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after buying an additional 308,960 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,711,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,010,000 after buying an additional 577,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,417,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STAG opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

