Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.70.

NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17. Minerva Surgical has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

In related news, CEO David M. Clapper acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $123,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

