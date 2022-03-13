Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Panasonic stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Panasonic had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

