Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to Hold

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NYSE:AGS opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $255.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.08.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in PlayAGS by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.