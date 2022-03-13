Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of cannabinoid-based treatments. The company’s drug development programs based on tetrahydrocannabinol and non-psychoactive cannabidiol includes THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea; THX-160 for the treatment of pain and THX-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy. SciSparc Ltd., formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd., is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SciSparc in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

SPRC stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. SciSparc has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 10.91% of SciSparc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes SCI-110, SCI-160 and SCI-210. SciSparc Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

