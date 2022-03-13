Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Hold

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments are going to reverse split on Thursday, March 24th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,735,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 699,449 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

