Zacks Investment Research Lowers Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

TERN opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 164,952 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 113,064 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 50,267 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

