Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNTG. Stephens cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,109,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,338,000 after acquiring an additional 170,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

