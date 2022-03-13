Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $677.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 172,787 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 794,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 83,051 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

