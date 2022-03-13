Zilliqa Reaches Market Capitalization of $513.99 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $513.99 million and $33.62 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.22 or 0.00299209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004141 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000603 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.29 or 0.01197898 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003423 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,802,588,224 coins and its circulating supply is 12,511,121,071 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

