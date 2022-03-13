Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.29. 1,589,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.44. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.68 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.