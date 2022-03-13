Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.66.

ZS opened at $201.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.97 and a 200 day moving average of $285.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $2,461,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,267 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,022. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in Zscaler by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

