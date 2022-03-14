$0.05 EPS Expected for Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARHS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Shares of ARHS opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.57. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $11,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

