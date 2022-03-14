-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkillSoft.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities began coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in SkillSoft by 272.7% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 845,329 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $11,194,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkillSoft by 13.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,598 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $3,171,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKIL stock remained flat at $$6.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 202,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,497. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

