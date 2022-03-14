-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Analysts expect that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,883. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.