-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,883. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

