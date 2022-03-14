$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Option Care Health posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $456,120 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.36. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

